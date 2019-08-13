Donald Ramon Branham, a pioneer in the oil and gas industry, died on August 8, 2019 at Conroe Regional Hospital after a short illness. He was 88.

Donald was born in Sapulpa, OK on November 28, 1930 to the late Augustus McCrory and Frances McCrory Branham. He is survived by his wife Charlotte Decker Branham and their son John Derek Branham of Panorama Village, TX; children Thomas R. Branham of Montgomery, TX, Linda (Glen) Prestriedge of Huffman, TX, Laura (David) Carden of Willis, TX, LaDonna (Pat) Guillotte of Crosby, TX, Carrie (Mark) Carr of Houston, TX, and Donnie (Lynnette) Branham Howard of Hurst, TX; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sisters- in-law Carol Decker of The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia (Ronald) Brandt of The Woodlands, TX, Clarice Havens of Victoria, TX and brother- in-law John (Penny) Decker of Victoria, TX.

Don attended the University of Tulsa, has been a Montgomery County resident for over 50 years, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, mayor of Panorama Village for 13 years, and an active member of the Panorama Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. Don, known affectionately as "Big Daddy" by family, friends and business associates, traveled all over the world for business and pleasure, and had the best stories to tell about the places and people he met along the way. Most of all he loved to spend time with family, friends, and his precious dogs Tuffy, Bruiser, Mikey and Bella.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 6 pm followed by a Rosary at 7pm at Cashner Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Cashner Funeral Home Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 am with Reverend Philip Wilhite officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Garden Park Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tad Land, Coy Carleton, Coach Garrison, Rev Keith Kizzie, Mike McDaniel, and Shane Stokes.

Honorary pallbearers include Henry Brooks, R. A 'Mickey' Deison, Jim Modeland, John Symon, Ken Melber and Charles Hefner.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the no-kill dog rescue of your choice.