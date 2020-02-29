September 27, 1934 -

Febuary 24, 2020

Don Mudd, 85 of The Woodlands, Texas passed away Monday Febuary 24, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1934 in Daviess County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Clyde Thomas and Catherine Hill Mudd.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs and was an avid sports fan of all types. He was the owner of Woodlands Oriental Rug Gallery. He liked traveling the world buying antiques and rugs for his clients. Don was an Auctioneer, a great showman and story teller as well. He specialized in fine antiques from selling rare musical intruments from "Underground Atlanta" to working for the estate of Judge Roy Hofheinz who constructed the Astrodome. Don used his auctioneer expertise to raise funds for many charties including: Ronald McDonald House, Episcopal High School, Kinkaid High School, Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic, March of Dimes, Unicef, Goodwill Industries of Houston, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and many more.

Don is proceeded in death by brothers Charles Mudd, Joseph Mudd, sisters Nancy Orr and Mary Margaret Nagle.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years Karen Mudd, his brother Jim Mudd Sr. (Cecelia) and sister in-law Mary Lou Mudd. Six daughters: Kelly Mudd, Laura Mudd, Beth Mudd Hall (Jim) Leah Mudd Coorsh (Bill) Melissa Mudd Deer (Marc) Mary Paige Mudd. Four gradchildren: Hunter Hall, Hayley Hall, Blake Deer, Carson Deer and many neices and nephews.

A celebration of Don's life will be at a later date.

Cremation services provided by McNutt Funeral Home, Conroe, Texas

In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to in memory of Donald H. Mudd

American Heart

Association

10060 Buffalo Speedway

Houston, Texas 77054

www.2.heart.org/donate