Donald Howard Biehl of Conroe was peacefully called by the Lord to Heaven on July 12, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Houston on January 6, 1928 to Alfa and Lester Biehl and was the eldest of six children.

Don grew up during the Great Depression. The family moved to Chicago, then back to Houston in 1938, for better employment opportunities, arriving at Union Station (where Minute Maid Park is today). He went to Austin High School in Houston, graduating in 1945. Don diligently saved his money for a bus ticket to Austin where he enrolled at the University of Texas. Don explored studies in Journalism, Education, Business International Trade, and eventually found his true calling to be Accounting, graduating in 1955. It was at UT Austin where he met the love of his life and soul mate, Jane. She made a grand entrance one cold evening to a Lutheran Student Association meeting on campus with her beautiful long blonde hair in a dark fur coat. Don fell in love that moment, resulting in a marriage of almost 50 years. While at UT, he was a great brother to his fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon. During the summers, he worked as a Bellman at the Troutdale Lodge in Evergreen, CO. His favorite part of the job was dancing with the guests in many styles from Ballroom to Square Dancing.

Don was drafted and valiantly served as a member of the U.S. Army in the 1st Cavalry Division as a Staff Sergeant based at Ft. Bliss. He was deployed to Japan, then Korea, and ended his military service in 1954 receiving an Honorable Discharge. His decorations include Korean Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Don and Jane married in 1957 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin, and shortly thereafter moved back to Houston. Don loved being close to his extended family in the Houston area, and was very close with his brothers and sisters. Don's first professional job out of college was with Gulf Oil as a Contract Administrator. He also worked for Transocean, ExxonMobil, and during the latter part of his career, the State of Texas at the Texas Workforce Commission as a Payroll Tax Auditor.

Don always kept Jesus Christ first in his life, and when he, Jane, and his family moved to Conroe from Houston in the 1970s, he and several committed Lutherans chartered a new Church, Grace Lutheran Church, where at one point he served as Church Council President. Worship, fellowship, and friends at Grace were at the forefront of his life. He and Jane also were early members of April Sound Country Club.

Throughout their marriage Don and Jane loved to travel, and took numerous trips to Europe, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Don and Jane retired to the Texas Hill Country in the 1990s. He kept a busy schedule in retirement, even working at a nearby Target store, where he loved to converse with people in the checkout line. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage; and, took several trips to Norway where he connected with distant relatives. Don's favorite place, however, was his and Jane's cabin in Evergreen, CO. Don, Jane, and their sons spent several summers and Christmases at the cabin, marveling in the magic of the beautiful countryside. Don was also a patron of the Arts, especially the Houston Grand Opera and Houston Symphony.

Don was a die-hard, lifelong fan of the University of Texas, and his favorite color was burnt orange. He loved to collect baseball caps, and his favorite one read "Texas UT Grandpa" (in burnt orange, of course). He continued to stay active, moving back to Conroe in the twilight of his life, enjoying Bridge, Pinochle and singing in the Choir. Don was a great conversationalist with a positive outlook that drew many to him which created many friendships new and old. Indeed, Don set a high standard for how to live a Christian life.

Don is preceded to Heaven by his wife Jane, his brothers Jimmy and Bobby, his sister Sandy, his parents Lester and Alfa, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. He is survived by his younger sisters, Doris and Carol; sons Randy, Geoff and daughter-in-law Penni, Marc, and Chris and daughter-in-law Kendall; grandchildren Madison, Brady, Zach, Lily, Eva, and Alyson; sister-in-law Lyn, and many cousins, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces, and their families. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the ASPCA, two of the many charities that Don supported. Services are pending.