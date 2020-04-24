O'Brien, Donald James age 85 years young, born on January 8, 1935 died peacefully in the presence of his family in the early morning hours of April 24, 2020. Born to Patrick and Lillian (Grimes) O'Brien. Pioneer in the IT consulting industry by teaching and mentoring hundreds of young technologists in the early days of computers. He was a Marine, life long Cubs fan, and a graduate of St. Ignatius high school in Chicago, IL. He retired to Conroe, Texas in 2004. Donald is survived by his loving wife Shirley J. O'Brien, his 7 extraordinary children Michael (Sandy) O'Brien, Bridget (Jeffrey) Bandurski, Patrick (Eileen) O'Brien, Jill Mancuso, Donald (Christine) O'Brien, John (Elizabeth) O'Brien, Molly (Patrick) Cullinan; 16 wonderful grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren Grace, Owen, Jordyn, Cecelia, Cormac, Ian, Michelangelo, Colin, Dylan, Emmett, Erin, John, Brian, Brendan, Gabrielle, Zach, Abby, Kerri, and Kristin; nieces Judy, Robin, Pat, and Theresa; nephews Tim, Robert, Larry, and Lewis Jr.; his grand-niece and grand-nephew Valerie and Greg; his step children Renee, Robert, Bart and Brian. Preceded in death by his parents, his deceased wife Karen, his brother John, his sisters Catherine and Dolly, his nephews John O'Brien and Tom Vaselakos, grandchildren Michael, Brett, Kelly and Kacey.

