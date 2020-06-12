Donald Ray D'Amico went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Don, as he was called by friends and family, was born in Houston, Texas on November 16, 1949. He grew up in Lawndale and Riverside neighborhoods. Don attended grade school at Houston Christian & junior high at Cullen. He loved playing little league baseball during this time as pitcher or third baseman. Later, the family moved to Cypress where Don excelled in football at Cy-Fair High. He also enjoyed wrestling & boxing. Don was a proud Vietnam Army veteran who served there for three years. He wore his Vietnam veteran baseball cap everywhere he went, until it was well worn. He liked to work with his hands & did so in the construction industry most of his adult life, mainly in Houston, Tomball, and Conroe. Don had many friends & was known for having a kind heart. He had a dry sense of humor & liked to do the unexpected. He enjoyed horses, motorcycles, guns and fishing. He was always willing to help a friend. Don occasionally had strong cravings for his favorite foods, Whataburger's What-a-catch or Luby's liver and onions (when his mother couldn't make them for him anymore), and sweets of any kind. It was not unusual for him to call family requesting they bring him these treats while he was sick. As Don's cancer progressed, he told his family that he was ready to meet Jesus and see his sister, parents, and grandparents again. This wish has finally come true. Don is survived by a large family that includes his five children, Tracy Costello, Tommy Costello, Donnie D'Amico, William D'Amico, and Nicole D'Amico. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Colton Costello, Cody Costello, Brandon Costello, Tyler Scelson, Hayden Scelson, and Sophia Hottes. Don also leaves behind two sisters, Sissy Hanson and Liz Anvari, two brothers, Bill D'Amico, Jr. and David D'Amico, and many dear nieces, nephews, and extended family. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Agnes D'Amico, and his sister, Melanie Faulkner. Don's family would like to thank Hope Serenity House, and Loving Hope Hospice for their wonderful love and support for Don.