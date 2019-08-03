Donald Robinson of Cut n Shoot, Texas passed away at 91 years old on August 2, 2019. He was born January 19, 1928 in Walker Co. Texas, to parents Mercer and Mary Robinson.

He served his country for 2 years in the U.S. Army. Donald retired from TxDot after 37 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and working around his property. He was a member of New Bethlehem Church.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Zella Robinson, 2 sons, Donnie (Juanita) of Hemphill and Robert (Linda) of Montgomery, grandchildren, Brandon Robinson (Jessica) Blake Robinson (Erin), Brian Robinson, Chad Lyden (Donita), Cyndi Plemons (Jeff), great grandchildren, Nolan, Ava, Danny, Parker, Weston, Wesley, Harper, Aaron, Hanna. R.J. and Khale and greatgreat grandchild, James.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel with Pastor Wes Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Farris Cemetery, Richards, Texas at 2:00pm. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com