Donald Robinson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Robinson.
Service Information
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX
77303
(936)-756-2126
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald Robinson of Cut n Shoot, Texas passed away at 91 years old on August 2, 2019. He was born January 19, 1928 in Walker Co. Texas, to parents Mercer and Mary Robinson.

He served his country for 2 years in the U.S. Army. Donald retired from TxDot after 37 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and working around his property. He was a member of New Bethlehem Church.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Zella Robinson, 2 sons, Donnie (Juanita) of Hemphill and Robert (Linda) of Montgomery, grandchildren, Brandon Robinson (Jessica) Blake Robinson (Erin), Brian Robinson, Chad Lyden (Donita), Cyndi Plemons (Jeff), great grandchildren, Nolan, Ava, Danny, Parker, Weston, Wesley, Harper, Aaron, Hanna. R.J. and Khale and greatgreat grandchild, James.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel with Pastor Wes Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Farris Cemetery, Richards, Texas at 2:00pm. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com


logo
Published on yourconroenews.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Conroe, TX   (936) 756-2126
funeral home direction icon