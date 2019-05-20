It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Faye Deforest Darnell announces her sudden passing on April 25, 2019 at the age of 64, a longtime resident of Chateau Woods in the Woodlands, TX.

Donna was born October 7, 1954, in Houston, TX. In early 1980 Donna accepted a job as a bank teller, a decision that led to a successful, lifelong career in the world of banking that gave her much joy. Donna loved any occasion that surrounded her with family and friends. She especially loved her favorite football team, the Texans, and win or lose, she was cheering them on. She enjoyed time at the casinos with her husband, going to bingo, and playing card games. In the face of fear Donna was strong and courageous, battling two times with cancer and emerging victorious both times.

Donna invested her life in people, not things, which was evident in the way she made the time to love on those around her. She enriched the life of all who were blessed to know her, and we are so grateful to have shared her life.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Blend Deforest and Gloria Lovell Swanson and her brother Donald Wayne Deforest.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Patrick Darnell Sr., and children, Pat Jr., Gene, Earline, Tracie, and Liz, grandchildren, Brandon, Robbie, Britney, Maddie, Abbey, Cooper, Carlie, Cadie, Victoria, Skye, and Gabby, and great-grandchildren, Copeland and Nancy Dawn Elizabeth.