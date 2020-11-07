Donna Davis Buchanan, age 71, died on Wednesday November 4, 2020 in Conroe, Texas at Elmcroft of Rivershire among a caring and loving community dedicated to Alzheimer's and Memory Care.
She was born on August 13, 1949 in Beaumont, Texas to Horace Ray and Patsy (Clark) Davis. Donna graduated from Conroe High School and then graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching.
On August 4, 1972, she married Paul (Bo) Buchanan. Together they had a daughter and two sons. Donna and Bo enjoyed serving together at the First Baptist Church of Willis, Texas as well as taking cruises together and spending time with family and friends.
Donna was a Mathematics instructor at Lincoln Junior High School, where she retired after thirty-three years of teaching. She invested time in her students, sponsoring countless after-school clubs and regularly chaperoning mission trips and youth camps. Donna also taught English as a second language in her retirement. Through the course of her teaching career, she made lifelong relationships with many cherished colleagues and students.
Donna was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She studied the Bible and taught Sunday School at the church. Her deep faith was a wellspring for others through intercessory prayer and by her dedication to mission work helping an orphanage in Mexico, developing water-wells in Haiti, and leading Bible schools in Belize. She sang Alto in the church choir and later helped organize the annual church pageants.
Donna's love for the arts was also evident in her craft-making and sewing. After retirement, she obtained a professional certificate in Clowning and performed numerous skits as the white-face clown, "Ms. Blush." Throughout her life, Donna wrote prolifically and her work was published in several poetry anthologies curated by Robert Frost.
Donna was selflessly dedicated to her family and is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Bo; children, Viola (Joy) and her fiancé Chris, Paul and his wife Kristy, Jason and his wife Hope; grandchildren, Erick, Jasmine, Natalie, Kyle, Jonathan, Miranda, Jack, Ryan, Kara, Rachel, Cierra, Emily, Lauren, Avery, Allie, and Tanner; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Xuriela. She is further survived by her brothers Ray, Scott, and Chris, her sister Melonee, and many nieces and nephews. Donna also formed a special bond with her sister-in-law, Shirley Buchanan, and her niece Debbie and husband Chris Tones.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00pm at First Baptist Church of Willis. Burial will follow at the Willis Cemetery on Cemetery Lane. The family will greet friends at the church before the funeral at 2:00pm until the time of service. The funeral will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/FBCWillis
While flowers are appreciated, the family would also appreciate a contribution in lieu of flowers to the "Donna Buchanan Mission Fund @ FBC Willis, TX". Donations can be made online at https://firstbaptistwillis.churchcenter.com/giving
. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com