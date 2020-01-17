When God thought of Donna, He must have laughed with satisfaction, and framed her quickly - so rich, so deep, so divine, so full of soul, power, and beauty was the result. Donna Jean Bushby Becker passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 6, 2020 at her home in Montgomery, Texas with her beloved husband of 31 years, Neal Becker by her side.

Donna was born on September 24, 1945 in Joliet, Illinois to Marie and Merritt Bushby. She was the eldest of seven siblings. She had 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren who were the pride and joy of her life. Donna will be lovingly remembered by her husband; children, Michael Bianco, Michelle Bender (husband Dave), Melissa Bianco; grandchildren, Sammie Williams, Brittany Foltynewicz (husband Mike), Alysse Eymann (husband Tyrel), Alexis Bianco; great-grandchildren, Michael Jett and Lola B Foltynewicz; siblings, Daniel Bushby (wife Linda), Albert Bushby (wife Kim), Dennis Bushby (wife Debbie), Don Bushby; brother-in-law, Ray Jackinowski; sister-in-law, Sarah Bushby; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris Jackinowski; and brother Richard Bushby. She lived on her own terms and was happy to leave when the Lord called her into his eternal care. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished and lived on by her family.