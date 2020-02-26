Donna Mae Decker passed away peacefully in her home on February 24, 2020. She was born in Worthington, Minnesota, to Swift and Josephine Rowlands. Donna is survived by her husband, Leonard James (Jim) Decker II of 61 wonderful years and her three sons: Leonard James (Mike) Decker and wife Sandi, Robert Ray Decker and his wife Merrie, and Richard Lyons Decker. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren: John, Leonard James (LJ) and his wife Kris, Jessica, David James, Joshua Michael and his wife Mandi, David Allen, Rachel and her husband Joshua Vario, Sarah Mae, Shanedrea, Deandre, Joshua James, Anna Jo and her husband Zach Sigmundik, Hannah, Daniel, and Jonathan and 15 great grandchildren: Rylen, Danny, Kaidyn, Franky, Gideon, Reagan, Jacqueline, AvaLynn, Kaisen, Jonah, Emma, Graham, Lydia Texas, Luke, and Fletcher. Donna is also survived by her two sisters, Marge and Roena and three nieces: Elizebeth, Julie, and Amy.

Donna lived a full, active, and spiritual life. She devoted herself to Christ and her family. Donna's prayers for her family never ceased.

Donna's heart was fully dedicated to Christ and she happily volunteered for The Salvation Army in Conroe and at the Living Way United Methodist Church. She was also a Montgomery County Master Gardener.

Donna has a Master of Education from Sam Houston State University and taught elementary and pre-school for many years in Houston, Willis and Conroe.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Willis First Baptist Church on March 7 th at 10:00 A.M. at 12177 I-45 N, Willis, TX 77378.