Donna Kay Jones Rains passed peacefully at home on October 11, 2019, from complications of ALS that she fought bravely for the past 3 years. She was born July 31, 1946 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the third of six children of Eunice Kuhn Jones and Oscar Homer Jones, Jr. She grew up on a cotton plantation near Wabbaseka, Arkansas. Donna and her siblings all took piano and dance lessons from an early age thru high school. All were very active in school activities including basketball and the 4H Club, exhibiting animals and crafts at the county shows and fairs. One year the Oscar Jones family was selected as "Farm Family of the Year" for the entire state of Arkansas, an honor which included a visit to the governor's mansion in Little Rock. One of her friends who went all through school with her noted in her senior annual that Donna was one of the cutest and sweetest girls in the entire school. After finishing high school in Wabbaseka, Donna attended Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, Mississippi with three of her sisters. After college, Donna lived in California and Maryland before settling in Houston in the early 1970's. For most of her professional career, Donna was Oil and Gas Administration Manager and Partner with McCord Production, Ltd. In the evenings and weekends, she attended lectures and art classes at Rice University. She loved drawing and all forms of art, frequently visiting art galleries and museums. Until her recent illness she had enjoyed participation in the Houston Assistance League, Junior League, and the River Oaks Luncheon Club. Her husband David's work involved traveling to many parts of the world and Donna accompanied him frequently with favorite places being London, Scotland, Germany and especially Norway where they established special long-term friendships. When hosting events for international clients Donna was always the perfect hostess to everyone. Donna loved entertaining and welcoming many friends into her home, especially during the holidays, which she always made joyous and beautiful. Whatever the occasion, friends and family knew they could count on Donna for cheer and celebration. Beginning in the mid 1980's, Donna, David and daughter Hollie began spending most weekends at Walden on Lake Conroe, where they later settled into their retirement home enjoying great friendships and many visits from Hollie, son-in-law Kollen West, and three grandsons, Henry, Chandler and George. The boys adored their Mimi, who lovingly spoiled them with homemade treats and lots of fun games and activities. During retirement, Donna, David and their puppies, Rainey and Jonesy, took many motor home trips visiting friends and family and attending music festivals across the country. Summer visits to the Rocky Mountains were especially enjoyable to escape the Texas summertime heat. Donna was such a smart, outgoing, caring, considerate and sensitive person with a wonderful sense of humor, who enjoyed life to the fullest, especially with her daughter, Hollie, and her family. Donna made such an amazing impact on so many people throughout her life and she will be terribly missed by all her friends and family.

In addition to husband David, daughter Hollie and three grandsons, Donna is survived by three of her four sisters, a brother, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a "Celebration of Life" including a reception held at the Walden Yacht Club, Montgomery, TX on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. A graveside interment service will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery, Stillwater, Oklahoma, on November 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that a contribution memorial be made to the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute for ALS research.