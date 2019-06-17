Donna Neely (Waters) of Conroe, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, June 10, at the age of 66.

Donna was born June 17, 1952, in Evansville, Indiana to Leland and Shirley Dyer Waters. She graduated from Richardson High School in 1970. Donna joined the U.S. Air Force in September 1970 and was assigned to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. She served as a medical service specialist. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, she worked as a medical assistant. She married Kenneth Neely March 13, 1978, in Conroe, Texas. They welcomed a daughter, Kelly, in 1982.

Donna is survived by her husband Kenneth Neely, daughter Kelly Renschler and husband Jeremy, grandson Elijah Renschler, brother Richard Waters and wife Melissa, sister-in-law Linda Winkel and husband Dan, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Leland Waters, mother Shirley Dyer Waters, and sister Paula Slane.

Donna was truly focused on family and caring for those around her. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, in the Chapel of West Conroe Baptist Church with a reception to follow in the Garden Room. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donna's life.