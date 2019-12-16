Donnie Gene Nichols, age 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 14, 2019. A service celebrating his life will be held Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Montgomery United Methodist Church in Montgomery, Texas. Officiating will be Sr. Pastor David Lindwall. A reception will follow at the church.

Donnie was born September 29, 1937 to Ira Boyter Nichols and Hardy Dewey Nichols in Mira, Louisiana. Donnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvette and together they raised five children, Kenny Roberts (Amy), Carol Kennedy (Dennis), Mike Nichols, Kevin Roberts (Gina) and Susan Russell (Tommy). Donnie has ten grandchildren, Lindsey Boughton, Eric Maricelli, Nikki and K.C. Roberts, Taylor and Dylan Russell, Jenna Cox, Aaron, Austin and Brandon Nichols, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews including nephew Shane Cook.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother and one grandson.

It was Donnie's mission in life to serve and protect. He accomplished this everyday as a devoted family man and for 32 years as a proud and dedicated law enforcement officer.