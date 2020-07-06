Doris Fern Fuller Jennings passed away in Magnolia, Texas on July 4, 2020 at the age of 83. Doris is predeceased by her husband, Roy Jennings, her mother Mabel Teal Fuller, her father, William Harrison Fuller, her sister, Waldine Lucretia Fuller, and her brother, James Edwin Fuller.

Doris is lovingly remembered by her cousins, Mollie Virginia Hall, Helen Van Hook and Kathy Cater of Willis, Texas; and her dear family friends, Gregory and Maria Illich of Houston, Katherine Illich of Lakewood, Colorado, and Treva and Gene Illich of the Woodlands, Texas.

Doris was born in Voth, Texas on October 22, 1936. She graduated from High School in 1954 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She taught third grade at Jefferson Elementary in Houston and retired after 30 years of exemplary service. She was much loved and appreciated by her students.

Doris operated Rofern Cattery with her husband Roy as members of the Cat Fanciers Association for decades and enjoyed showing and breeding Persian cats. After retiring, she enjoyed collecting and creating displays with Department 56 villages.

She and her husband raised beautiful Persian Cats for many and won many ribbons in the many cat shows they traveled to. She and her husband did a lot of traveling together, including a trip to Hawaii. They also enjoyed obtaining collectables and met many friends through this hobby.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to The Dementia Society of America: https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate.