Doris Gardner Hebert, 88, of Montgomery, TX, passed away on September 29, 2019. A native Houstonian, born June 26, 1931 to Elizabeth "Bessie" Lee Kinney and Ralph Wilford Gardner. Doris grew up in the Heights, graduating with honors from both Reagan High School in 1949 and the University of Houston receiving a BS in Speech and Education (1952) and MA (1961) in Speech.

Upon graduation Doris taught high school English and Speech. She married Ray Thomas Hebert, a chemical engineer, on December 19, 1954, had two children and later resumed teaching as her husband completed a medical degree at UTMB in Galveston and a radiology residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Dallas. Doris later found another vocation that utilized her communication and champion debate skills when she took a position as a news reporter for the Beaumont Enterprise, and a television reporter covering the Louisiana State Legislature for KPLC in Lake Charles. She was elected to the Lake Charles City Council in 1985 and served for one term. Doris was an active member of the communities she lived in. She volunteered with the , League of Women Voters, various Medical Society Auxiliaries, and was a vestry member at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Charles. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, RVing around the U.S., and traveling the world with family and friends.

Doris enjoyed life. She had a bright and unabashed personality. She was an avid reader and frequently read the last chapter first to make sure it ended happily. A romantic at heart, she loved watching old movies, especially country western movies where the good guy always wins. After Ray earned a pilot's license, she secretly took just enough flying lessons to learn to land, "just in case." One of her favorite places to unwind was the porch swing at the family farm with a good book and a glass of sweet tea; if it rained, that simply made the day better. She loved spending time with family and friends at her home and always had ice cream (available at any hour of the day) and other treats on hand for visitors and especially for grandchildren who might stop by.

Doris is survived by Ray; her husband of almost 65 years, her daughter Joan and husband John Stout, her son Richard Hebert, as well as her grandchildren Erin and husband Phillip Thatcher, and Kathryn Stout.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the American Diabetes Association or the .

The family will hold a private memorial and a celebration of life for Doris at a later date.