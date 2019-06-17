Doris Jean Milam, 80, of Spring, Texas passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Memorial Hermann Hospital, The Woodlands, Texas. Jean was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. "Gramcracker," as she liked to be called by her grandchildren, was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all.

Jean was born in Boaz, West Virginia on August 28, 1938, to the late Fred Smith and Goldia Boyce Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert "Bob" E. Smith and Billy Fred Smith; sister, Scarlett Smith, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and grandson, Sean Matthew Hudson, of Spring, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Russell Milam of Spring, Texas; children: Kimberly Jean Hudson of Spring Texas; Lisa Jordan Olsen and spouse, Eric W. Olsen of Houston, Texas; William Robert Jordan, Jr. of Houston, Texas; and Stefanie Nicole Milam of Annapolis, Maryland; and one sister, Angela Smith Watson of Florence, South Carolina; grandchildren: Korey Lee Clements of San Diego, California; Laura Lynne Clark and spouse, Brandon Clark, of Montgomery, Texas; Shelby Rhae Olsen of Houston, Texas; Amanda Beth Alfaro of New Waverly, Texas; and McKenna Celess Olsen of Belton, Texas, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was raised in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She moved to Spring, Texas in 1972, where she started her career in the dental industry. She retired at age 78 after working for Dr. Jeff Mardaga in The Woodlands, TX for 38 years. Jean was a Girl Scout leader for many years and dance mom for her 3 daughters spanning more than 40 years. She was known from the East to West Coast for her cooking and she loved to read and play games. She loved to travel and cruise with her family and friends.

A visitation for Doris will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, Texas 77384. A funeral service will occur Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM, 18000 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, Texas 77384. A cremation will occur.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Doris Jean Milam to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts OR a contribution to a living tree that will be planted in her honor at the family home in Spring, TX at https://tinyurl.com/milamlivingtree.