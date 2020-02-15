Doris Jewell Adair, born on July 15, 1933, passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 86.

Doris was born in Abilene, Texas to Abby Mae Shirley Giles and Roy Oswald Giles. They moved to Fort Worth in 1937. In the summer when Doris turned 15, she met Samuel Clyde Adair when he lived with his grandmother across the street. They married in 1950 when she was 16. In 1952 their son Samuel Adair III was born. They moved to Ardmore, Oklahoma after Sam got a job with Carter Oil Company. Their daughter Donna was born in 1957. They lived in several places in the US.

In 1963, Esso Libya gave Sam the chance to work in Tripoli, Libya and Doris loved the adventure of living overseas. After many unusual experiences including survival of the "The Six Day War" in 1967 and when Gaddafi took over in 1969, they lived there for 6 years and traveled extensively throughout Europe and Africa.

Doris and Sam moved to England in 1970 where she enjoyed the fine English customs and developed a love for high tea. After 8 years in England, Esso Norway moved her and Sam to Stavanger, Norway. Doris loved this beautiful country and the friendly people there. She was very involved with the church there started by ex-pats. Doris and Sam came back to the US in 1980 to live in the Houston area.

Doris was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She always thought of others' needs before her own. She loved teaching at Bible Study Fellowship and had a great spiritual life walking with Jesus her whole life. She loved playing piano and was the piano player at many of their churches. She continued her love of music as the choir director at Walden Community Church. Doris lived a full and blessed life with lots of travel and adventure. She had walked closely with God and everywhere she went she shared her love of Christ. Furthermore, Doris was one of the founding members of Walden Community Church and helped build it from the ground up in 1982. Doris was admired by her friends and family for her love of Christ, beautiful smile and sweet nature..Doris will be sorely missed, but she is in a much better place with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Preceded in death by her parents Abby Mae Shirley Giles, Roy Oswald Giles, husband Samuel Clyde Adair Jr. and grandson Mark Daniel Adair. She is survived by her son Samuel Clyde Adair III and wife Sally, daughter Donna Sue Adair Frenzel and husband Mark, granddaughter Heather Adair-Rohani and husband Cyrus, grandsons Christopher Robert Fraizer and Bryan Adair Fraizer, and great grandson Alexander Rohani.

Funeral service for Doris Jewell Adair will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm prior to service. Interment will follow service at Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum.