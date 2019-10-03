Funeral Services for Doris Louise Suber of Conroe, Texas will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm in The Chapel at Conroe Funeral Directors with Pastor Nancy Kellond officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Cemetery. The family will receive friends in The Chapel one hour prior to the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm.

Mrs. Suber was born on December 19, 1921 in Houston, Texas to Willie L. McKown and Emma H. (Janisch) McKown. She passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 in Conroe at the age of 97.

Doris was a longtime Montgomery resident who retired from Moran Utilities after 40 years of service. She and her husband Pressly were members of Montgomery Methodist Church. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pressly Suber and her brother Ray McKown. Doris is survived by her loving family: son, William A. Suber and wife, Julie; daughter, Janis Perez and husband, Juan; grandchildren, William Ross Suber and Danabeth Suber; great grandchild, Sarah Tinsley; other dear relatives and friends also survive.

If desired, memorials may be made to: Montgomery Methodist Church at www.mumctex.org