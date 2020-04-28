Doris Rodriguez, mother of five and friend to all, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born October 13, 1949 in El Salvador to Jose Luis Chavez and Victoria Albayeros.

Doris was an amazing woman that was the first to lend a helping hand and she always made friends wherever she went. You couldn't go to the grocery store without her running into her friends. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, often making matching outfits for siblings of the family. Doris loved being a seamstress and was proud to run her own business. She also enjoyed playing solitaire and watching Telenovelas on Spain Television.

Doris, the matriarch to a large loving family, is survived by her children Yolanda Pena and husband Jorge, Jose Albayeros and wife Tresha, Mercedes Hood and husband Chuckie, Cynthia Rodriguez, and Omar Rodriguez and wife Carole, 10 Grandchildren, and 3 Great granddaughters, a host of other family members and many friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm with rosary to start at 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Garden Park Cemetery.