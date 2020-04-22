Dorothy Faye Atherton passed away Thursday April 9,2020 at her home in Oak Ridge North at the age of 92. Dorothy was born in 1928 in Bedford, Indiana. She was a graduate of Diamond Hill High School in Ft. Worth, Texas and a pioneer in Oak Ridge Subdivision, being a co-founder of Oak Ridge Baptist Church along with 5 other families. She was preceded in death by her husband Nathan L. Atherton, her mother Elsie Luella Martin, her father Cecil Martin, her sister Alta Mae Allen, and her brother Roy (Bud) Eugene Martin. Survivors include, son Jim Atherton, daughter Patty and husband Keith Greer. Grand children, Laney Atherton Spearman and husband Brian Spearman, Erin Greer Allison and husband Michael Allison, and Garrett Greer. Six great grand children, numerous nieices and nephews. Internment was at Bluebonnet Hills cemetery in Colleyville, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date.