Dorothy Gunn Gill (94) left this earth to be with her lord on November 28.2019. She was born to W.C and Oma Gunn in Houston TX on February 2, 1922.

Dorothy grew up in Houston where she met her husband, Fred Gill. She was proud to call Houston home all her life and loved her city, her state and her country. Together she and Fred started their family in Houston then moving to The Woodlands and living there until retiring to Willis, on Lake Conroe. Dorothy served her family and church, teaching preschool at The Woodlands United Methodist church.

They enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the lake, being outdoors, fishing and admiring Gods creation. An avid artist, Dorothy used nature as inspiration for many of her paintings and needlepoints.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband Fred, daughter Ann parents W.C. and Oma Gunn and brother Johnny Gunn. She is survived by Roy Gill and daughter-in-law Maria Gill of Willis. TX; grandchildren Jennifer Harold, Michele Secor, William Secor and Joseph Secor great-grandchildren John Robert and Margaret Grace Harold and Emer Rose Johnson; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Dorothy s life will be held after the holidays with the details yet to be determined. Condolences may be sent to her family at [email protected] or [email protected]