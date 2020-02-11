Dorothy Ann Holifield, 81, was born on August 28, 1938 in Port Arthur, Texas to Willibald and Ineta Noack and she passed away on February 9, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Dorothy graduated from Texas Women's University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Merchandising and had 30 years of loyal service to Tenneco Incorporated, which later became Tenneco Energy where she served as forms designer and later a senior purchasing agent. She is also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Conroe. Dorothy loved to travel; she had taken numerous trips around the United States with loved ones as well as several trips to Europe. She also loved needlecrafts, jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. Dorothy is preceded in death by parents: Ineta Wiggins Noack and Willibald Paul Noack. She is survived by her brother, Paul Gerhardt Noack and wife Connie; son, William Charles Holifield and wife Audra; grandsons, Blake and Bradley. Dorothy is a beloved mother and grandmother and will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and the graveside service immediately following in Garden Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to