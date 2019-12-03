On WED 02 OCT 2019, the Monroe family Matriarch, Dorothy M. Monroe, went to be with the Lord.

A native Texan, she was born on FEB 02, 1923, in Coolidge, Texas to Viola Elizabeth and Raymond Earl Craig and passed in Conroe, Texas (Above and Beyond). She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Nelson Monroe, and 11 siblings.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters Diana Rae Arnett (husband Mike) Willis, TX, Nancy Monroe (partner Lynn Ingram) Atlanta, GA, Lavonna Waits, Canyon Lake, TX (her daughter Erica Cummings & husband Chris; her daughter Josie Lynn Kirk; her son Christopher Waits & wife Jessica), son Joel Monroe & wife Jennifer (their sons Kyle Monroe; Travis Monroe, their daughter Megan Monroe Grigsby & husband Nathan Grigsby); Nine great-grandsons and three great-grand daughters and two great-great granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She leaves us wishing for more of her beautiful smiles, her love of card games (especially SkipBo) and dominoes! And oh, did she hate losing!!!

Services will be held SAT 07 DEC 2019 at Conroe Funeral Directors, 1504 N. Thompson in Conroe, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. CDST in The Chapel. The Service will begin at NOON and end at 1:00 pm. CDST.

We will go to McKenzies BBQ from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for those interested in joining us.