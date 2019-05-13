Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Schray. View Sign Service Information Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home 18000 Interstate 45 S The Woodlands , TX 77384 (936)-321-5115 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise Schray passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence at Spring Creek Village in Spring, Texas. She was one of four children born to Fred and Louise Schwier. She was a teenager during the Great Depression and worked to help her brothers and sister to support her mother and family. During those years, she worked in retail sales, modeled fur coats, and was training to be a buyer for women's clothes. In 1941, she married Charles Lahrman and a new phase of her life began. When her husband entered the Air Force, she followed him through various postings accompanied by other military wives. Her first child was born when he was listed as missing in action after his plane was shot down over the Rhine River in Germany. When he returned, she settled into life as a homemaker, a mother of two children, an avid antique collector, a golfer, a bridge player, and an outgoing member of her retirement community. Dorothy left behind a large and loving family. Her brother, Fred Schwier (Priscilla), has been an ongoing source of care and support. She is also survived by a daughter, Becky Holland, her husband, David Harrison, and her daughter-in-law, Linda Lahrman. Her grandchildren on her daughter's side include Greg Larson (Marilyn), Jeff Larson (Patty), Kristin Norris (Alan), and step-grandchildren, Donna Byrd (Ron), Laura Holland, deceased, and Scott Holland (Mary). On her son's side, she is survived by Lindsay Keefer (Chris), and Gray Lahrman. Her family and extended family grew to include 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was very close to the Lahrman family who include sister-in-law, Justine Gates (Dick), and Dr. Don and Carolyn Lahrman. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband and the love of her life, Charles Lahrman, who passed away in 1971. She later married Lyle Schray, who was a source of affection and companionship for the family for 25 years until he also passed away. Her son, Jon Lahrman, was a lifelong memory of love who passed away in 2011. Parents, Fred and Louise Schwier, a brother Don Schwier (Jane), and a sister, Patricia Arick (Mac). She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Clarence and Orpha Lahrman and children Clifford Lahrman (Bonnie), Verlin Lahrman (Virginia), Clarence Lahrman, Jr. (Jean), and Kathryn Walper (Jim). She brought a positive attitude, love, and most of all laughter to our lives. She will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19 the at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I-45 S, The Woodlands, Texas, 77384 at 4:00 p.m. Her final resting place will be next to her husband, Charles Lahrman, at Concordia Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 6, 2019.



