Douglas Lee Campbell born in San Antonio, Texas on March 1, 1936 passing from this life on August 20, 2019 at the age of 83. Doug graduated from Texas A&M College, class of 1958, with an Industrial Engineering degree. His career included time in manufacturing, the insurance field, designing safety features for the Apollo and Shuttle programs with NASA, worked safety and construction in the development of the Woodlands, Texas,with Mitchell Energy and Development and completing his career with Mitchell Energy and Development in risk management within the oil and gas industry. With Doug's knowledge of safety, he saw a need to help protect his neighbors and friends by starting a volunteer fire department in the Sagemont area of Houston. He enjoyed volunteering in the Little League organization and the Boys Scouts of America. Doug loved the game of golf and mentoring young golfers under the PGA Junior Golf Program. At Mitchell Energy he joined the Houston Golf Association and was a lifetime member. Doug also was a member of the Montgomery County Aggie Club. Family and friends knew Doug always enjoyed a friendly round of golf, a good poker game, bbq, fishing, and the beach.

Nola Gail Harbord Campbell was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 2, 1936 passing from this life on August 26, 2019 at the age of 82. Nola's family moved from Chicago at age 10 to San Antonio, Texas. Nola and Doug met their junior year of high school even though they went to opposing schools. After high school she attended a year of Business College. She and Douglas married in August 1955 where Nola loved and encouraged him to complete his engineering degree. She worked in an office of a local clothing retailer in Bryan, Texas. Once Doug started his career, Nola helped raise their 4 children and managed the household, her fostering and encouraging attitude gleaned the successes of their family. Nola was active in volunteering for the schools and their programs that benefitted the Campbell children. She led girls within the Girls Scouts of America. Nola was a passionate Christian woman who attended and volunteered with woman's church groups. She had a patriotic love of country and was a proud member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution, the Coushatta Trace Chapter. She also held memberships in the Montgomery County Aggie Mom's Club and the Montgomery County Aggie Club. Nola truly loved time with family and friends, celebrating the holidays, sewing, beach time, and reading.

Doug and Nola passed only 6 days from each other. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Campbell and Nora Lee McCullough Campbell of San Antonio. Nola was preceded in death by her parents, Leonadis Henry Harbord and Angeline Hayden Harbord of Chicago and her sister, Carol Harbord Opel also from the Chicago area, and her beloved husband, Douglas Lee Campbell of Conroe. Both Douglas and Nola are survived by their 4 children, Dawn Gail Campbell Wilson, Blake Hayden Campbell, Craig Alan Campbell, and Trent Douglas Campbell. Also they are survived by the children's spouses, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Douglas is survived by his brother and his wife, Thomas Campbell and Margaret Campbell of the Woodlands and his sister, Carolyn Campbell Stewart of Fredricksburg. Doug and Nola are survived by nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews on each side of their families along many loving cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00am in Cashner Colonial Chapel with Pastor Mark Poe officiating. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery.

During the celebration of their lives and the life they shared together for 64 years, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Douglas and Nola's name to the at 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or .