Doyle Julian Blevins Sr. was born September 9, 1932 to Nora Mae and E.J. Blevins, in Fame OK. He passed away at age 86, on August 19, 2019 peacefully at his home in Willis, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Webster Blevins, Son Doyle Julian Blevins Jr. Daughter, Kathy Blevins Petmecky of Sugarland Texas. grandchildren, David, Ryan, and Cody Blevins, and Rachel and Nathan Petmecky. Doyle Sr. graduated from the University of Houston with Bachelor of Science Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics, in 1961.

He retired from General Electric after 29 years and retired to Willis. Doyle never refused a request for help, and he will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church, 10087 League Line Road, Conroe, Texas 77304, at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 28 th . A lite lunch will be served by the congregation following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Pastor Dan Schiel presiding. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website atwww.shmfh.com.