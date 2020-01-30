Doyle E. Pierce, born on September 3, 1941, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 78.

Preceded in death by his brother; Coleman Pierce, sister; Johnnie Faye son; Delton Pierce and wife, Betty Sue Pierce, Doyle is survived by his sons; Steve Pierce and wife Judy and Shannon Pierce, grandchildren; Devon Pierce, Royce Pierce, Colton Pierce, Cody Sawyer, sisters; Janet Voris and Judy Donoho and numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Doyle E. Pierce will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00am with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com