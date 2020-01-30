Doyle E. Pierce (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX
77303
(936)-756-2126
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
Obituary
Doyle E. Pierce, born on September 3, 1941, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 78.

Preceded in death by his brother; Coleman Pierce, sister; Johnnie Faye son; Delton Pierce and wife, Betty Sue Pierce, Doyle is survived by his sons; Steve Pierce and wife Judy and Shannon Pierce, grandchildren; Devon Pierce, Royce Pierce, Colton Pierce, Cody Sawyer, sisters; Janet Voris and Judy Donoho and numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral service for Doyle E. Pierce will be held at the Cashner Colonial Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00am with interment following at Garden Park Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com


Published on yourconroenews.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 12, 2020
