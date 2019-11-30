Earl Harold "Skip" Roesner, Jr., 71, of Conroe, Texas passed away on November 23, 2019. He was born in Baytown, Texas on October 26, 1948 to Earl H. Roesner, Sr. and Vera Arwood Roesner who both preceded him in death. Skip served our country in the US Navy in electronics. He was a lifelong Texas A&M football fan, and he enjoyed participating in barbecue cook offs. Being a natural born salesman, he worked in some sales field most of his adult life.

He is survived by his son, John Roesner; daughter, Kimberly Roesner-Griffin; daughter, Kimberly Hasselmeier; daughter, Paula Marsh; grandchildren, Mitchell, Shelby, Brittany, Ashely C., Meghan, Ashley C., Kayleigh, Matthew, and Sarah; sister, Margaret McDonnel, sister Kristina Tims, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Skip's many friends for their thoughts and prayers. There will be a small private family memorial service in late December. In lieu of flowers, Skip would have preferred donations be made to your local animal shelter.