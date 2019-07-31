Earl Dudley Kirkland Sr, 98 years old, went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019. He was born October 24, 1920 in Rusk, Texas. Preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy, son, Michael and granddaughter Monique. He is survived by his daughters, Earline Daniel, Linda Ott and husband, Jimmy, daughter-in-law, Faye Kirkland; sons, Earl Dudley, Jr and wife, Karen, Donald and wife, Holly; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Earl was a faithful member and Deacon for 55 years at Security Calvary Baptist Church. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather who dedicated many years of loving service to his family, church and community. He has left a permanent mark on all our hearts. Earl served in the Army and was a veteran of WWII after which he was employed as a Harris County Health Inspector, Harris County Deputy Sheriff until retirement in 1984.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM at Metcalf Funeral Chapel with Rev. George Droddy officiating. Interment will follow at Security Cemetery. Food and fellowship will be at Security Calvary Baptist Church following Interment. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Security Calvary Baptist Church, 5442 South Duck Creek Road, Cleveland, TX 77328 in his memory.

We are so grateful to Home Health Select and Hospice Plus caregivers. You are all truly special. Thanks to Becky and Cody for the many months of loving care.