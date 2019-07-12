Dr. Earl Jones, on July 4 , 2019 at 64 years of age, left this world and went home a beautiful place called Heaven, where failing bodies and heartaches do not exist. It does my heart good to see him in my mind's eye, a ruggedly handsome young man with striking blue eyes, strong, healthy and full of joy, smiling his big smile.

Born in Baytown, Texas, May 8, 1955 to Milton and Alice, Earl was the youngest of three and had two older sisters whom to this day adore him, Deb Stringer and Shirley Hall. Earl is survived by his mother and sisters, to them he will always be "Little Earl". He also leaves behind Kiefer, a fine son, whom he could not be prouder, Beth, a beautiful daughter-in -law and William, the cutest grandson in the whole world, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Lastly his wife Sandy.

As a youngster, Earl had a sense of adventure and developed a love of learning, read everything he could get his hands on, after lights out would read under the covers by flashlight. As a teenager he loved fast motorcycles, inherited a love for music from his daddy and learned to play the guitar and even had a garage band with some of his buddies and played a couple of "gigs".

At age 17, Earl volunteered in the United States Army, soon became a Green Beret and he was sent along with countless other brave young Americans to Vietnam. Though he never really talked with me about his experience there, he shared fond memories of being a part of the Green Berets, the comradery and commitment shared with fellow soldiers. He proudly served his country for four years. Earl always held in high regard, a special place in his heart for soldiers, lest we forget they are an elite group of extraordinarily selfless human beings.

Earl returned to Texas and enrolled at Sam Huston State University. Prior to graduating, Earl left SHSU joined the workforce in the area of Quality Control for the Dept. of Defense and other companies.

During his life, Earl endured a lot of tough life experiences, but the Lord had his angels working double time. Over twenty years ago Earl gave his heart and soul to the Lord, the old man was dead. The new man began walking with the Lord, never forgetting the life God lifted him out of. Earl became a Chaplain for the local , he studied the Bible and became licensed to perform weddings and funeral services. He felt called to pursue a career in psychology and went at it with everything he had! It was during this time our paths crossed and we were soon wed. That was over 18 years ago, one of the best things I ever did! Words cannot express how much he means to me, just know we loved each other dearly, he was a godly husband and a good man to our son. I could not be prouder.

He earned a Masters' degree in Clinical Psychology and while battling a ruthless illness earned a Doctorate in Christian Counseling. I truly believe, no, I know God used Earl's tenacious personality, intellect, love for music and country, ability to laugh at himself and his compassion for those broken hearted or at the end or their rope, to serve the one's he put in Earl's path, right up until his time on earth was through. Earl was quick to credit the Lord with any good thing he may have done and so thankful for the people God placed in his life at just the right moment to mentor and extend kindness or grace to him. There are far more of you to mention than this space allows, I only pray you know how much you meant to Earl and me, without you... there may not have an us.

With that, I humbly ask that in a world filled with so much pain and sorrow, we take a moment each day, pause, give thanks to the Lord for the beauty all around us that He has so graciously given, and do a good turn to the ones placed in your path, remembering God doesn't need us to be perfect, just willing. He will be fondly missed until we see him again.

Please join us Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00AM, at Security First Baptist Church, 21158 Hwy 105, Cleveland, Texas for a celebration of Earl's life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: PTSD USA-Houston. https://ptsdusa.org/camp-hope/