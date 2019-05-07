Earline Giesinger was born on October 25, 1924 in Taylor County, Texas. She peacefully passed into Heaven on May 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Conroe, Texas. Earline married her sweetheart, Johnnie Giesinger, on May 20, 1944 and spent their years raising a family and running their milk-hauling and cattle ranching business. Together, Johnnie and Earline raised four daughters who all became dedicated teachers in Montgomery ISD. You never knew when she was going to pop by a school to visit or bring a lunch. Mom's greatest joy was spending time with her girls and grandchildren. She took great joy and pride in being a mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always shared her love of God.

The strong redhead was a homemaker, bookkeeper for the business, and nurse maid for calves on milk bottles. She was an amazing cook and would prepare homemade meals from scratch for family and friends. Her chicken and dumplings, banana pudding and coconut pie were some of her signature recipes which were sought after by many! Earline loved to do the Texas two-step each chance she got, and no one could slip her up in a game of 42 dominoes. Her life was filled with blessings and she gave back to the community in many ways.

Earline was lovingly known as "Granny" Giesinger by so many, and she never met a stranger. One of her favorite things to do was ride her John Deere mower wearing her floppy sun hat. Another favorite past time was going out to eat, especially to Vernon's Kuntry Katfish for lunch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Giesinger, and her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children: daughters Sandra Cahoon, Sherri Schaefer, Marilyn Burzynski, and Tina Hanna. Grandchildren Robin Dwyer and husband, Mike; Holly Rodriguez; Wendy Bowman and husband, Dale; Shelly Lane; Chase Hanna and wife, Sarah; Braden Jay Burzynski; and Cody Barrett Hanna and Makayla. Great grandchildren Tanner Schultz, Carly Rodriguez, Bradley Hood, Cole Rodriguez, Trey Dwyer, Cade Rodriguez, Tatum Maggie Dwyer, Walter Bowman, and Hayley Hanna.

The family wants to extend a warm thank you to friend Gert Olbrych, her most recent care givers, and her hospice nurses Sarah and Julia for their loving care of Earline in her last years. Granny is so loved by her family and friends and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8th 5-7pm in the Chapel of Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday, May 9th 11am, at the Lone Star Cowboy Church. Interment to follow in the Garden Park Cemetery, Conroe. You are invited to leave written memorials at www.shmfh.com