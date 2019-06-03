Born on January 8, 1939, Eddy Wayne Jordan went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 31, 2019 at the age of 80. Eddy, the son of HD and Fannie Jordan, was born in Electra, Texas and is a native Texan. He grew up in the oil fields with his 2 siblings and family. He graduated from Odessa High School. He attended Texas A&M and Odessa Jr. College. He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Jordan of 37 years. He had 4 children, Julie Jo Jordan, Jeffery Wayne Jordan, Jana Likens and Judy Lynn Thomas. He was blessed with 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In the last few years of his life, Jaycee Lynn Feller, his oldest granddaughter, was a dedicated care giver and friend to her grandfather in his time of illness. We are very grateful to her dedication to our family. He lived a very full and blessed life with lots of success and fun with family and friends. He worked very hard all his life as the head of his household to provide for his family. He was a very successful homebuilder for many years in Montgomery County. He helped develop and build homes for many families in Oak Ridge North, Mosswood, Forest Hills and River Plantation. He has resided the last 30 years in Willis, Texas. Visitation with the family is scheduled at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis on Tuesday, June 4, from 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 5 at 10 AM in the Chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Burial will follow at Garden Park Cemetery in Conroe. Condolences may be left at www.shmfh.com .