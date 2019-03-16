Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Langford.

Eddie (Edgar) Leroy Langford, Jr., passed away suddenly on March 12, 2019. Eddie was born on March 15, 1961, in Houston, Texas to Ed (Edgar) and Oleta Langford. He was a member of the 1979 graduating class of Conroe High School.

In 1980 he married Lori Holt and they had one son, Beau (Roland) Langford. In 2003 he married Mitzi McClure. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Oleta and by his sister, Anita. He is survived by his wife Mitzi Langford; his son, Beau and wife Amie Langford; granddaughters, Hailey and Lexi Langford; sister Mary and husband Vernon Embry, sister Dianne and husband Joe Fuller; sister Janice Langford; brother Ernie and wife Paula Langford; sister Edith Langford and husband Chris; and many nieces and nephews.

After graduating high school, Eddie continued to work with his dad in construction work. He later started his own business, Langford Construction, where he continued to work until his illness prevented him from doing so. That did not stop him from teaching others. He was always willing to explain to you how "to do" the work. He was always helping someone start or complete a project. He was his family "go to person" for all their needs. If he did not know how to do it, he would go to you tube to see how to repair it.

Eddie loved to hunt, fish, to spend time with his son and granddaughters, and explore his surroundings. With the growth of Montgomery County he would say there was always a new road to explore.

Eddie will be greatly missed by his family. He will be laid to rest on March 19, 2019, at the family cemetery in Shelbyville, Texas.

The family is being served by Mangum Funeral Home in Center, Texas. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net .