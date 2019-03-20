Edith "Edie" Tong went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born February 1931 in Brooklyn, NY to Herbert and Emilie Bielitz. Edie grew up in Montclair, NJ, where she graduated from Montclair High School in 1949. She later moved to Houston in 1955, where her brother was working for General Electric.

Edie started with Tennessee Gas as a secretary where she met her husband on a blind date and married Howard Tong in 1958. They happily raised their children in several different Westheimer area neighborhoods in Houston. She became a Real Estate Agent and Broker during the 1970's. She and Howard retired to Panorama Village in 1984, where she enjoyed gardening, golfing, boating, bridge, being involved in North Montgomery County VFD Auxiliary, and Coushatta Camellia Society. She and her husband were charter members of Tree of Life Lutheran Church in Conroe, TX along with her mother Emilie. On February 17, 1995 she received the most precious gift of life in a new heart, after hers completely failed following several years of decline. She was a long time member of several PEO Texas Chapters in Houston, Conroe and most recently the JH Chapter in Tomball. She loved volunteering in her community through the Exxon Deeds program to give money to her favorite non-profits, St Luke's Hospital (Houston and The Woodlands). She also volunteered there talking with transplant recipients and those on a waiting list to offer hope and encouragement. Edie also volunteered time in their Out Patient Surgery center. She recently volunteered at JoyRide Center, Magnolia Community Garden, Lone Star College, Tomball Academy for Life Long Learning and TEAM in Tomball. She loved vacationing and Cruises with family and friends. Most importantly she was a woman of strong faith, she beamed with light and her smile could light up a room, she loved her family beyond words. Heaven gained a beautiful angel.

Edie was preceded in death by husband Howard Tong, son Austin Tong, brother Richard Bielitz, parents Herbert and Emilie Bielitz, her heart donor and many friends. She is survived by daughter Karen Tong Abbott and son-in-love David Abbott, daughter-in-love Kathleen McDonald Tong; grandchildren Daniel and Kyle Abbott and Hannah Rose Tong; nephews Andy Bielitz and wife Gail, Rick Bielitz; niece Robin Bielitz and numerous Great and Great-Great Nieces, Nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors. Interment will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. A memorial service will follow interment at 12:00 p.m. at Tomball United Methodist Church, 1603 Baker Dr., Tomball, TX 77375. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial contributions in Edie's name be sent to Julie McGinnes "TCCSF" Treasurer, 6371 Franklin Summit El Paso, TX 79912; Tomball United Methodist Church; or Tree of Life Lutheran Church, 3201 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304.