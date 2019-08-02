Edna Catherine Keasling was born on September 4, 1943 in Houston, Texas to Floyd Keasling and Veronica Wagner Keasling, and passed away July 28, 2019 in Payson, Arizona. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Thomas Edward Wright, and brother-in-law Lavail Lott. She is survived by her loving partner Robert "Butch" Minsky, dear friend Joyce Floyd, sister Betty Lott, brother Floyd Keasling and wife Cynthia, brother Lawrence Keasling and wife Tinabeth, her children Lynn Scott, John Scott and partner Paula Ulrich, Gail Ann Bellnoski-Schraub and husband Mike, grandchildren Christi Wright, Ericka Wright, Justin Scott, Lanee Scott, Hunter Scott, and Evan Schraub and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, as well as her beloved colleagues at Granite Publications.

A Visitation with the family will be held from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas. A Memorial Service will immediately follow beginning at 12pm at the funeral home. To leave written condolences for the family, please visit www.shmfh.com.