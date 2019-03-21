Edward "Ed" Alfred Bishop, 69 of Burton, Texas passed away Friday, March 15th at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan. A memorial service honoring and celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 23rd at Burleson County Cowboy Church in Caldwell with Pastor Harvey Abke officiating.

Ed was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on May 18, 1949 to Alfred R. Bishop and Evelyn Lougee Bishop. He graduated in 1980 from Sam Houston State University with a degree in law enforcement and police science. While working for Conroe Police Department in 1991, Ed met Ginger Davis Wooten, also in law enforcement. The two of them were married January 25, 1992 in Montgomery. He received his Master Peace Officer Certification in 1994. Ed was a police officer with the Conroe Police Department for 23 years. In December 2003, Ed retired as a Sargeant over the detective division so that he could go into the ministry fulltime. Prior to his employment with CPD, Ed worked for the Houston Airport Police and Houston Belt and Terminal Railroad company. In 1998, he became a licensed minister and in 2002 he received an Associates of Arts degree in Christian Ministry, followed by a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry in 2006. In January of this year, Ed became an Elder in Burleson County Cowboy Church and was looking forward to working for the Lord and serving the members of the congregation. He had previously served as an assistant pastor at the Lone Star Cowboy Church in Montgomery and as an assistant pastor at Brazos Valley Cowboy Church in Bryan. At the time of his passing, he was also serving as a member of the Board of Directors for Shepherds for the Savior in Montgomery where he served on the board for 15 years. He was a soft spoken, gentle Godly man who was always there - no matter the circumstances, to help you, listen to you and comfort you. He was known for his "gentle" bear hugs. He was your friend, and your confidant... a teacher, counselor and a preacher. Although he will be greatly missed by so many, we can rest assured that he is with his Lord and Savior and at peace in his Heavenly home.

Ed is survived by his wife, Ginger Davis Bishop of Burton; sons and daughters-in-law Robbie and Vicki Wooten of Brenham and Cliff and Shanna Davison of Dallas; brothers and sisters-in-law James and Mary Davis and William and Dava Davis; and grandchildren Rylan and Ryker. He was preceded in death by his parents.

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.