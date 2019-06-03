Edward Douglas Sauer, 83, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. He was born in Montreal, Canada on September 12, 1935 to Albert and Anna Sauer. Doug emigrated to Dallas, Texas in 1967 and became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States in 1974. He was very proud of this accomplishment and of being an American Citizen. Gaffey Overhead Cranes in Conroe, Texas is where Doug established his main career and retired from there in 2000. He enjoyed gardening, cruises and traveling in his retirement years. In addition, Doug was an avid basketball enthusiast and played league basketball in Canada. Further, he was a member of Blue Lodge in Montreal, Canada and then became a member of Shriner's International in Dallas, Texas and supported many different charities over the years.
Doug is survived by his wife, Judy, whom he married August 20, 1993; daughters JoAnn Gillien and husband Glenn of Dallas, Texas and their six children and three grandchildren; Darlene Cummings of McCall, Idaho and her three children and three grandchildren; step-daughters Rhonda Graeter of Montgomery, Texas and her three daughters and three grandchildren; Beth Graeter and Brandon Hill of Las Vegas, Nevada; step-son Scott Graeter and wife Kimberly of Spring, Texas and their two children; He also leaves a brother Robert Sauer and sister-in-law, Rita of Gatineau in Canada and their three children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Anna Sauer.
A memorial service will be held at Security First Baptist Church, 21158 Highway 105, Cleveland, Texas on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. His final resting place will be with family in the Enon Cemetery, Kennard, Texas. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the or .