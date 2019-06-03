Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Doug" Sauer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Douglas Sauer, 83, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Conroe, Texas. He was born in Montreal, Canada on September 12, 1935 to Albert and Anna Sauer. Doug emigrated to Dallas, Texas in 1967 and became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States in 1974. He was very proud of this accomplishment and of being an American Citizen. Gaffey Overhead Cranes in Conroe, Texas is where Doug established his main career and retired from there in 2000. He enjoyed gardening, cruises and traveling in his retirement years. In addition, Doug was an avid basketball enthusiast and played league basketball in Canada. Further, he was a member of Blue Lodge in Montreal, Canada and then became a member of Shriner's International in Dallas, Texas and supported many different charities over the years. Doug is survived by his wife, Judy, whom he married August 20, 1993; daughters JoAnn Gillien and husband Glenn of Dallas, Texas and their six children and three grandchildren; Darlene Cummings of McCall, Idaho and her three children and three grandchildren; step-daughters Rhonda Graeter of Montgomery, Texas and her three daughters and three grandchildren; Beth Graeter and Brandon Hill of Las Vegas, Nevada; step-son Scott Graeter and wife Kimberly of Spring, Texas and their two children; He also leaves a brother Robert Sauer and sister-in-law, Rita of Gatineau in Canada and their three children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Anna Sauer. A memorial service will be held at Security First Baptist Church, 21158 Highway 105, Cleveland, Texas on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. His final resting place will be with family in the Enon Cemetery, Kennard, Texas. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the or .

Published on yourconroenews.com from June 3 to June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier of Montgomery County Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.