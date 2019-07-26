Edward Shierry passed away on July 21, 2019 at his home in The Woodlands, Texas. He was 84 years old.

Ed was born June 6, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1953 and attended Illinois State University. He married Goldie Hargis on December 19, 1954. She preceded him in death.

Ed was employed by Purity Baking Company as a route salesman for over 35 years. He also was a softball umpire for Bloomington and Normal Parks Departments. Ed was the driving force behind the formation of McLean County Road Runners running group. He loved running races and going to various places to work the time clock. His first marathon was the Mayor Daley Marathon in Chicago in 1979.

Ed couldn't stay retired and worked for Grocer Supplies while he and Goldie lived in Phoenix, AZ. During a brief stint back in the Bloomington-Normal, Ed worked as a lunchroom supervisor for Oakdale School in Unit #5.

Living in The Woodlands, Ed was a crossing guard at Joel Deretchin Elementary School. Students, parents and faculty alike loved him. He was awarded Crossing Guard of the Year honors for Conroe Independent School District in 2013.

His family meant everything to him. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed talking about all teams, but especially his Cubs. He also loved sitting in the stands and cheering on local students that he knew.

He is survived by his daughter, Tami Laugharn (Gary) of The Woodlands, Texas; his son, Ed Shierry of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Lauren Laugharn of The Woodlands, Texas, Daniel Laugharn (Rachel) of Austin, Texas and Alex Wood of San Francisco, CA. He has one great-granddaughter, Shierry Lance-Laugharn, named for her PawPaw.

A memorial service will be held in the Robb Chapel at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive on August 3, 2019 at 11:00am. He will be inurned at Grace Gardens at TWUMC.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Gregory Seymour and his staff at Millennium Oncology, the caregivers from Cynthia's Touch Services and Memorial Hermann Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joel Deretchin Elementary School PTO, 11000 Merit Oaks, The Woodlands, TX 77382.