Edwin Scott,Sr., 92,born in Grimes County Febuary 24, 1928. Mr. Scott was well know in his community and will be greatly missed by many. His new address went into effect on May 26,2020. Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Saturday 11:00am at Eastside Church Of Christ, 201 Booker T Washington,Conroe,TX 77301, Bro. Jimmy Johnson,eulogist. Bro. Gary Williams, officiant. Final resting place Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe,TX.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 2 to Jun. 15, 2020.