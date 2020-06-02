EDWIN SCOTT Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Scott,Sr., 92,born in Grimes County Febuary 24, 1928. Mr. Scott was well know in his community and will be greatly missed by many. His new address went into effect on May 26,2020. Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Services will be held Saturday 11:00am at Eastside Church Of Christ, 201 Booker T Washington,Conroe,TX 77301, Bro. Jimmy Johnson,eulogist. Bro. Gary Williams, officiant. Final resting place Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe,TX.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 2 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Eastside Church Of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Avenue E
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved