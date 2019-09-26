Sugar Land resident Eleanor Yrigoyen, 79, died September 20, 2019, in Sugar Land, Texas.

Mrs. Yrigoyen was born February 17, 1940, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Edwin Albert Baumstark and Eleanor (Busbey) Baumstark. Eleanor was the eldest of four sisters. During early childhood, her family relocated to El Campo, Texas, where she attended and graduated from El Campo High School in 1957. After moving to Houston with her family, Eleanor continued on to pursue college coursework at the University of Houston, while working various jobs as a Kelly Girl.

Eleanor married Jose Antonio "Tony" Yrigoyen on January 27, 1967, in Houston. The couple traveled and lived all over the world, following Tony's construction and project engineering job with Fluor Daniel. They lived in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and California, as well as internationally in Puerto Rico, Iran, Abu Dhabi, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. While living overseas Eleanor and Tony enjoyed travel to nearby locations; Spain, Italy, and France were favorite destinations.

Eleanor loved hosting dinner parties and playing cards with friends and family. She and Tony returned to the United States in 1984. Eleanor worked part-time and was a devoted parent to her only child, Cristina. Eleanor and Tony moved to Montgomery, Texas in 2006. Throughout retirement, Eleanor enjoyed volunteering with St. Mary's Catholic Church Altar Society and Walden Ladies' Guild, while continuing her passion for playing Canasta and Bridge. She and Tony loved taking trips across Texas and surrounding states to find new fishing adventures and fifth-wheel camping get-aways.

In 2015, Mrs. Yrigoyen moved to Sugar Land, Texas, to be closer to family, and continued to spend time with old friends and to meet new friends with similar card-playing interests. She enjoyed crocheting blankets, which she donated to local women's shelters and senior communities.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cristina and Matthew Dangel of Houston, Texas; her three grandchildren Christopher, Elizabeth, and Andrew Dangel; her sisters Elizabeth Dunn and Mary Brown (Donald Gould) of Houston, and sister Catherine Hurd (Greg) of Denver, Colorado. Eleanor will also be remembered fondly by her nephews and nieces Mark Dunn, Julie Dunn, Greg Brown, Stuart Brown, and Andrew Hurd.

Memorial services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Plantersville, Texas, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A rosary will be lead at 12:30 pm in the church. Fr. Ed Kucera will preside over a Memorial Mass at 1:00 pm, and a reception will follow. Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home (Montgomery) home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave written condolences at www.shmfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eleanor Yrigoyen to the .