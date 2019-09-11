Elizabeth Taylor Krause of Tomball, Texas passed away September 6, 2019. She was born April 3, 1941 to James and Mary Boyd Taylor in Conroe Texas.

She is survived by her children Mitchel Sunday and wife Robin, Rachel Nicol and husband Greg, Edmond Sunday; grandchildren James, Jessica and Jamie Sunday and niece Marsha Case. Preceded in death by husband George Krause - survived by son Todd Krause and wife Debbie.

Thoughts from the Family: Mom was a retired teacher and enjoyed reading tremendously. She was a strong woman who taught us how to see life differently, even though her life was not easy. She had a sweet nature to the very end of her life. A special thanks to Harvest Home Memory Care, Hospice Plus and the caring staff for the last few months that made life special for her and the family.

A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth will be held in October - venue to be determined and announced later.