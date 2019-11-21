Elizabeth Ann Webster (Jolley), 63, of Conroe, passed away on November 14, 2019 while on vacation. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday November 25th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2495 Ed Kharbat Dr, Conroe Tx. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Bishop Grant Wright officiating. Arrangements are by McNutt Funeral Home. Elizabeth was born in Dallas, Texas to George and Dorothy Jolley on August 18, 1956. She graduated from Victoria college as an LVN in 1982 and worked as a nurse for over 20 years with a special love for labor and delivery. She loved her family more than anything else and enjoyed anything to do with her grandchildren. Elizabeth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 1997. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her father George Adams Jolley.

Elizabeth is survived by Prudencio and Jill Ochoa, Luke and Jessica Ochoa, Dorothy Jolley (mother), Tammy Jolley King (sister), Adam Jolley (brother), and grandchildren; McKenzie, James, Jaxon, Tomas, Daniel, Alex, Jessie, Jasmine, and Trinity, as well as many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Daniel Jolley, Jason Anderson, Jaxon Ochoa, Alex Iracheta, Robert Bass, and Travis Ashton. Memorials may be given to in honor of Elizabeth.