Ella Lee Warren-White 78, a true pillar in the community known by many she could sing an "Old 100" like no other. Ms Ella will truly be missed by many. Visitation, Friday 12-6 Collins & Johnson. Service, Saturday 11am Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 509 S 3rd St, Conroe, TX. Rev B J Plattenburg, pastor & officiant. Rev Gerald Stoneham, eulogist. Interment Spring Tabernacle Keenan Cemetry, Montgomery, Texas.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 9 to Jun. 22, 2020.