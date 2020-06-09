ELLA LEE WARREN - WHITE
Ella Lee Warren-White 78, a true pillar in the community known by many she could sing an "Old 100" like no other. Ms Ella will truly be missed by many. Visitation, Friday 12-6 Collins & Johnson. Service, Saturday 11am Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 509 S 3rd St, Conroe, TX. Rev B J Plattenburg, pastor & officiant. Rev Gerald Stoneham, eulogist. Interment Spring Tabernacle Keenan Cemetry, Montgomery, Texas.




Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from Jun. 9 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Johnson Funeral Home
612 Avenue E
Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 756-2311
