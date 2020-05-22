Elnora Mae League, born 7-20-1933, passed away on 5-21-2020 in Conroe, TX. Preceded in death by husband, Wilson League, Jr., and survived by daughters, Cary Hall & husband Emmett and Linda Crimm Walraven; son, Maurice Crimm, Jr., 10 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Family will hold private services.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 22 to Jun. 4, 2020.