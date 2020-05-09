Our beloved Emily Smith passed away at dawn, Friday the 8th of May 2020, and was reunited with her husband, John Smith. She loved sincerely and unconditionally and was quick to share a kind word and an empathetic ear with everyone she met especially her family, friends and neighbors. She was loved, respected and admired by all who knew her. She was an avid golfer and loyal Long Horns fan! Emily is survived by her children, Danny Smith (Lauralee), David Smith (Stanley Malbrough), grandchildren Philip Smith (Deanna), Jack Smith, and great grandchildren Daniel and Carter Smith all of Houston Texas. Our Gratitude- The Family is eternally grateful for the constant care given by her care teams at Always Best Care and Heart to Heart. We would like to give special thanks for all of their tireless love and constant care for mom and her family during her illness. Special thanks to Katie Rentfro, Rose Thurman, Shelia Scranton and mom's primary caretaker LaTonya Starks. They made her last months filled with love, kindness and compassion. Thank you to her April Sound community, she loved and appreciated you all. A graveside service will be held at Forest Park Cemetery on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. under the direction of Metcalf Funeral Home. The family will hold a private viewing prior to the graveside service. Please visit Emily at www.metcalffuneraldirectors.com and leave your messages and condolences to share with family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier of Montgomery County from May 9 to May 22, 2020.