Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Corinne Swatzel.

Emma Corinne Swatzel, born September 16, 1927, passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by her grandson, Tommy Giordenella III, and her husband, Kenneth D. Swatzel, Emma is survived by daughters; Dottie Wilkins, Nancy Reiszner and husband Eugene, Jeanette Swatzel, and Sally Cline and husband Eddie, sons; Kenneth Swatzel II and wife Sylvia, Keith Swatzel and wife Kaye, and Kevin Swatzel and wife Barbara, sister; Barbara Heath and husband Herman, brothers; Charles Taggart, and Fred Taggart and wife Elsie. Emma is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral service for Emma Corinne Swatzel will be held at Cashner Funeral Home, in Conroe, Texas, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1:00pm prior to service. Interment will follow service at Garden Park Cemetery.

To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com