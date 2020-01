Mrs. Wilson died of organ failure on Christmas day. She was 95 years old. A memorial service for her will be held on January 6th at St. James Espiscopal Church at 1803 Highland Hollow Dr, Conroe, TX 77304 at 2:00 pm. She will be buried in Elmwood Cemetary in Memphis, TN.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Wilson-Sadberry, son-in-law Alonzo J. Sadberry, grandson Adam Wilson Sadberry, nephew,Rodney Van Miller, wife Kytrinia and family.