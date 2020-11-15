Emory Bland Smith Jr., born July 20, 1938, passed away in Conroe July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois, parents, Emory and Cora Lee Smith, and his sisters, Lillian Frances Harris and Helen Louise Noell. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Smith Kennedy, husband Kevin, granddaughter Brianna and fiancée Cody Schwarzburg, grandson Cooper, and multiple nieces and nephews. E.B. lived in Conroe his entire life. His parents lived in the Humble Oil Camp, and moved to the family farm on Jefferson Chemical Road in a wagon when he was very young. He grew up working the farm, playing baseball, and singing in several choirs. He graduated from Conroe High School in 1956, and earned a Business degree from Sam Houston University with a minor in Music. He served as a pilot and Air Intelligence Officer in the Navy. He achieved rank of Lieutenant, and had been approved to promote to Lieutenant Commander, but chose to continue his career with the FAA. He retired from the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller and Supervisor. He really enjoyed retirement! E.B. was a perfectionist, and that habit served him well in his many hobbies. He taught himself to paint, and filled the house with beautiful paintings of the outdoors he loved. Music was always a huge part of his life. As a young man, he was the music minister for a local Baptist Church, and sang with the First Baptist Church choir as an adult. He was a master pianist, playing by ear, and making up amazing tunes. He also sang with multiple barbershop choruses, including the Houston Tidelanders. He was proud that they were ranked 7th in the World during his time with them. With a stressful FAA job, gardening was his relaxation. He always had a large vegetable garden, and more than an acre with over 200 camellias, and dozens of azaleas. He loved to fish and hunt, taking a yearly trip to Colorado with lifelong friends. He never recovered from losing Lois, so we know he is happy to be reunited in Heaven. He will be laid to rest in the Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery, 1600 Porter Road, on Saturday, November 21, at 2:00, with full military honors.



