Ernest Edward "Ernie" Morrison, age 78 years, passed away on Saturday evening, April 18, 2020. He was born September 6, 1941. Ernest and Kay married in 1961 and moved to Texas in 1962. Ernest worked in the elevator industry and was an active member of the IUEC local union 31. He received an Electrical Engineering associate degree from Oklahoma State University, and a Business Management bachelor degree from U of H. Through the years, Ernest loved spending time with and teaching his three children. He coached little league baseball, football and was involved in many other activities with each of them. He volunteered in many capacities to ensure the programs would be available for all children of the area. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren, enjoyed watching them grow and was proud of all that they achieved. He was a generous man with an enormous heart and will be missed by many.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, James Morrison and Mary Jane Morrison O'Nan, brother Jimmy Earl Morrison, sisters Janet Morrison and Jo Ellen Moses and granddaughter Kaylee Marie Morrison.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 59 years, Kay Morrison, son James Morrison and wife Michelle, daughter Jane Ann Sheridan and husband Donal, son Ronald Morrison and wife Teloria. His grandsons are James Sheridan and wife Alaina, Jimmy Morrison and wife Kelsey, Joshua Morrison and wife Sarah, Taylor Morrison, Bo Sheridan, Joe Morrison, and Jared Morrison. His granddaughters are Lauren Gray and husband Bo, Crysta Sheridan, and Emily Morrison. Great grandchildren are Rhett Gray, Charlie Sheridan, and Addie Sheridan. In addition to those named above, there are many extended family members.

Due to the circumstances at this time, the family will have a "Celebration of Life" at a later time this year. You may send cards to give support and comfort for the family to Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, TX, 77303 to the attention of the Morrison Family.

In lieu of flowers, Kay asks that donations be made to the Habitat for Humanity in Ernest's name.