Ernest Andrew Rumbaugh, born January 6, 1931 of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Conroe, Texas.

He is a beloved father, survived by his 6 children, sons Mike Rumbaugh, Monte Rumbaugh, Dennis Rumbaugh, Jeff Rumbaugh, and daughters Karla Rumbaugh and Karen Rumbaugh. Numerous other family members and friends are also left to treasure his memory.

A graveside service will be held at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00am